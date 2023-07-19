Six months ahead of the event, JCB has outlined its plans for LAMMA 2024 where new and established machines from its product range will be put on display.

Other than the Fastrac, the company will be bringing along its most recent releases, including the 173hp, 50km/h Loadall 542-70 AGRI Pro telescopic handler and TM 420S telescopic wheeled loader, alongside the 282hp JCB 457S high-performance wheeled loading shovel.

The new JCB Fastrac iCON tractors, in which JCB claims it has focused on comfort, speed, safety, versatility and productivity, are fitted with the all-new iCON operating system, announced last year.

This latest and fully revamped system is centred around a seat mounted armrest console with a 12″ colour touchscreen and two joysticks, plus various switches.

Paring away at the jargon reveals JCB’s approach to digital technology as being divided into three areas, a configurable operator environment, integrated precision technology and better machine control.

Large choice of settings

Under the first heading comes the multifunction joystick which, along with assignable colour coded switches, allows the operator a large range of options for setting up the control interface for the tractor and its implement. The new iCON console features two fully configurable joysticks and 12″ colour screen

An auxiliary joystick is also included to which hydraulic functions can be assigned, with LED backlights coloured to match the spool valve the selected switches are operating.

ISOBUS enabled implements can be accommodated with the touchscreen performing the role of a universal interface for the protocol, while the machines can be ordered already configured to accept a GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) system of the customer’s choice.

CVT brings optimum engine speed

Being fitted with a CVT transmission offers a whole range of benefits for any tractor when it comes to integrating control and monitoring systems into its operation, not least of which is the ability to set a forward speed and allow the tractor to work out the optimum engine speed and gear ratio to maintain it automatically.

The Fastrac takes full advantage of this feature and the latest machines can maintain a constant speed under a varying load with no input required from the operator.

Constant speed under varying loads is a key feature of the the Fastrac’s transmission

JCB has taken the opportunity to change the operation of the joystick; it now moves forward and back to change ground speed while moving it to the left becomes the directional shuttle and right engages a thumbwheel for fine adjustment of speed.

For those that still prefer the old way of doing things in a Fastrac, there is a ‘JCB classic’ setting which reverts the joystick to its traditional way of functioning.

Massey Ferguson at LAMMA 2024

Massey Ferguson has also confirmed that it will return to LAMMA after a five-year absence. In a statement issued recently William Judge, MF brand manager, UK, EIRE and Middle East said:

“There has been a high number of requests from both customers and dealers for Massey Ferguson to go back to LAMMA, and I am delighted to confirm that we will be returning for 2024 and that the Massey Ferguson team are really looking forward to meeting our customers and showing some new and exciting products.” Massey Ferguson have decided to return to LAMMA in 2024, citing dealer requests as one reason for doing so.

Supporting its wider dealer network has been a contributing factor in MF’s decision and the exhibition will allow visitors to preview a wide range of MF machinery and discuss existing and future requirements with their local dealer.