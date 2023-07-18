Late last year Steyr introduced the Absolut CVT 6280 as the flagship model of its top-end range.

At the time, further models were promised to update the whole range and these have now been launched.

Altogether, there are now five Absolut CVT models ranging from the 6200 to the above mentioned 6280, the last three figures of the model name denoting the maximum unboosted horsepower.

Power train

The new tractors are powered by a stage V 6.7L FPT NEF six-cylinder engine.

These produce up to 11% more power across the range, with a maximum 1,250Nm torque at 1,500rpm on the largest model.

Advertisement

Larger, stronger axles mean gross vehicle weight of up to 15,000kg is permitted. Longer working days are possible thanks to a 15% increase in diesel capacity

Steyr is also bringing Tractor Implement Management (TIM) to these models, which allows a PTO-powered implement, such as a baler, to automatically control the tractor’s forward speed, to help increase operating consistency and efficiency.

There is also the ability to customise CVT operation, allowing adjustment and recall of settings according to preferences and task requirements,

Bigger cab

At the heart of the changes to the tractors, is a new cab that is 8% bigger internally, giving the operator more room to move and extra space for storage.

Steyr claims that no other manufacturer can boast a noise rating as low as 66 decibels which is the level measured measured at the Absolut CVT driver’s ear, a figure which has been almost halved from older cab versions.

Advertisement

The new cab is 8% larger with an 11% increase in glass area

There is 11% more glass, giving better vision which helps improve safety and operational ease.

The ride is improved by a new S-Comfort suspension system which coordinates front axle, cab and rear hitch damping to minimise shock transfer.

This extra comfort is complemented by a high-specification seat with lateral suspension, cooling and heating, plus an upper swivelling backrest. The new multi-controller armrest features configurable controls and hydraulic valves along with a new 12″ Infomat 1200 tablet-style touchscreen

Other new features include 15% increased diesel capacity, the new tank also incorporates space for a toolbox to minimise cab clutter. An integral hand-wash tank is optional.

The taller 2.05m (710/70 R42) rear tyre option introduced on the Absolut 6280 CVT is now also available on the 6220 and 6240 models, providing a 15% larger footprint for greater traction, flotation and load-bearing capabilities.