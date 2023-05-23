The deadline for the transfer of payment entitlements for 2023 has been extended, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has announced today (Tuesday, May 23).

Farmers and FAS advisors have been advised by the DAFM that the transfer of payment entitlement deadline is now at midnight on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

However, the extension applies to the transfer of payment entitlements only.

There have been no changes to the closing date for Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme applications, which will remain at midnight on Monday, May 29.

The deadline for other area-based schemes applications also remains unchanged. The DAFM said this will ensure that all applications can be processed as “efficiently as possible”.

Entitlements

Farmers and FAS advisors are urged to avail of the extended deadline to ensure the new procedure for transfers and confirmation signatures is completed and signed by the designated person.

The full terms and conditions for the transfer of payment entitlements 2023 is available on the DAFM’s website.

The statements detailing the value of payment entitlements have been issued and are available to all farmers through agfood.ie, the DAFM said.

BISS payment entitlements may only be transferred to an active farmer in the same member state, except in the case of inheritance or anticipated inheritance (gift).

Approval letters for transfers are likely to issue from August 2023 and the DAFM may not be in a position to advise them on the status prior to that.

Should farmers wish to contact the DAFM in relation to their transfer of entitlements application, they can do so via a dedicated email address which can be found on the DAFM’s website.