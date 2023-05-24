The Kilkenny headquartered co-op, Tirlán, made a €5.5 billion contribution to the Irish economy last year and supported more than 19,200 jobs, according to a new study published today (Wednesday, May 24).

Tirlán, which earlier this month reported a 36% jump in turnover to €3 billion for 2022, said the new economic impact study, which it released at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today underlined the extent of jobs and livelihoods supported by the co-op across the country.

Speaking at the co-op’s AGM in in Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny, Tirlán’s chair, John Murphy, said the study highlighted the scale of its “economic contribution, employment footprint and role in both national and rural economies”.

The co-op directly employs 2,230 people across 11 high-tech processing facilities, 52 agri-branches, offices and farm advisory network and an additional 6,700 people are employed in the farm supplier base.

“Its importance is demonstrated by the fact that for every €1 Tirlán earns in revenue, €1.80 is generated in the wider economy,” Murphy said.

The impact study also outlined that the £5.5 billion contribution made by Tirlán to the Irish economy in 2022 was generated through revenue, expenditure across production, employment activities.

It highlighted in particular how record milk and grain prices resulted in more than €2 billion being paid to more than 5,000 farm families last year – out of this €1.9 billion was paid for milk in 2022.

The co-op has 4,327 dairy farmer members and 689 grain farmer members.

According to Tirlán the impact study also shows the “relevance and importance of agriculture as Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and as a significant driver of employment in rural areas”.

The study examined how the co-op’s latest capital investments programme, including a €90 million spend in 2022 to upgrade facilities across the business, also delievered a significant boost to regional economies.

According to Tirlán its capital expenditure programme last year also incldued a contribution towards a new €200 million continental cheese facility currently under construction in south Kilkenny with its partners Royal A-Ware.

The plant is due to be commissioned early next year.