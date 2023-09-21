The timeline as to when Irish sheepmeat will reach the US market remains unclear, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon.

Although Irish sheepmeat gained access to the US market over a year ago, there still hasn’t been any sheepmeat entering that market due to ongoing negotiations, the minister told Agriland.

DAFM officials continue to work closely with the Department of Agriculture in the US (USDA), and Minister Heydon said he hopes to achieve progress on the matter “very, very soon”.

Minister Heydon was speaking on the Agriland livestream in association with UPMC at the Agriland pavilion at the National Ploughing Championships today (Thursday, September 21). Minister @martinheydonfg on if there is a disconnect between the two coalition partners @fiannafailparty and @FineGael in regards to the decision on nitrates derogation #Ploughing2023 pic.twitter.com/xjDX5PayWO— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) September 21, 2023

Minister Heydon with responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development said that the DAFM wants to clear blockages and start entering the US market.

Advertisement

US sheepmeat market

Through work with Bord Bia and processors, Minister Heydon said that the DAFM is working in terms of what final details the US needs to see Irish sheepmeat entering the market.

Speaking to Agriland, the minister said that there is talk whether there could be a US-only day for factories where what’s processed that day will be only for the US market.

Advertisement

However, he highlighted that it needs to be ensured that there is enough market and it is worthwhile for processors. He added that processors have told the DAFM that US-only days “would work”.

“It is about trying to make something like that work, that we get that flexibility in there to get that product moving because ultimately here there is price pressure on sheep farmers,” he added.

“I am not saying any one market will change the world for them [sheep farmers], it is the critical mass of markets that we have and reduce our dependency on the UK market.

“Because of the trade deals there in place with New Zealand and Australia it is the medium-term risk for Irish farmers not just sheep farmers, beef farmers as well and dairy,” the minister said.

Although acknowledging that sheep farmers were having a “very difficult” year with high input costs and lower margins, he said he can’t give a timeline as to when Irish sheepmeat will enter the US market.