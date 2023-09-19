Irish sheep farmers “are in trouble” due to a lack of government support, according to John Joe Fitzgerald of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA).

Fitzgerald said the funding to those in the sector, in particular those in hill farming, has not been sufficient.

He was speaking to Agriland editor Stella Meehan on the Agriland livestream for Ploughing 2023, in association with UPMC, at the Agriland pavilion at the National Ploughing Championships today (Tuesday, September 19).

“We put down two tough years as hill farmers. We got no supports when other farmers got supports,” the INHFA vice president said.

“We’ve done a lot of lobbying, especially for the sheep sector and the hill sheep farmers.

“The minister needs to deliver for the sheep sector.”

Rural life

Fitzgerald was joined on the livestream by Macra president Elaine Houlihan, who spoke about isues affecting young farmers.

“Macra’s big ask in this year’s budget is around succession,” she said.

“We need more young farmers. If we don’t have farmers in rural communities, we don’t have rural communities.” @MacranaFeirme President Elaine Houlihan calls for more engagement and education of the general public in regards to farming #Ploughing2023 pic.twitter.com/5BKlXsNxnh— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) September 19, 2023

Fitzgerald also shared concerns over the future for hill farming and mentioned the challenges faced by farmers.

“There are a lot of people who want to see the sheep gone off the hills. We are human beings, we are trying to earn a living from a very hard way of life. A traditional way of life,” he said.

“[From] my own point of view I have five kids at home. I would like to see them farming as hill farmers and see a future for them, see them thrive. But they need supports to do that.”

Supports for sheep farmers

Fitzgerald again stressed a need for improved payments for sheep in the upcoming budget.

“I was at Dingle Mart last Saturday and there were ram lambs for sale, 24/25kg ram lambs and there was only a €20 bid on those,” he said.

“I met the farmer going out the door and he wasn’t a happy man.”

Calling for funding for farmers within the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), Fitzgerald asked that the minster delivers a payment of €30-35/ewe.

He continued to explain the importance of the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) payments being paid, which have been pushed back to October 17, this year.

“The way things are going at the moment, there’s no guarantee that we will receive those payments,” he said.