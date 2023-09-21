A 9m3 lime spreader has won the Machine of the Year award at the 2023 National Ploughing Championships.

The spreader, manufactured by Northern Ireland-based company SpreadPoint, beat out stiff competition from a range of machines and equipment this year.

Niall Tiernan, export sales manager with SpreadPoint, accepted an award on behalf of the business from Anna May McHugh, the managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

Speaking to Agriland after accepting the award, Tiernan said he was “over the moon” with SpreadPoint’s win in the competition.

The winning lime spreader is a SpreadPoint SP-900 fitted with the SX-A Auger system. According to SpreadPoint, it is the highest specification lime spreader in Europe.

“The SX-A Auger system is the most efficient and sustainable method for spreading powder material available. [It is] Manufactured in full stainless-steel along with fixtures and fittings to provide a rust free,” the business said.

Commenting on the competition, the NPA said: “The prestigious Machine of the Year was awarded to the SpreadPoint SX-A lime spreader.”

The judges – Kevin McDonnell from University College Dublin (UCD) and Dermot Forristal from Teagasc – said: “We recognise that there were a significant number of excellent entries.

“However, the Spreadpoint SX-A lime spreader was a very deserved overall winner as soil health is a key part of developing sustainable agricultural systems for Ireland and Europe, and this lime spreader will enable growers to utilise nutrients in the most effective and sustainable way,” they said.

SpreadPoint was formed in 2019 by Richard Kane and Noel Kane. The manufacturing business specialises in the design and manufacture of spreading equipment, and services a number of sectors, such as agriculture, construction and amenity.

The company is based in Co. Down, and says that its mission is to “provide novel products to help our customers’ efficiency, environmental impact and sustainability with good value for money”.

