Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon is live on stage with Agriland editor Stella Meehan, kicking off day three of the official Ploughing livestream.

In conversation over the next 30 minutes, they will be discussing farm safety, market access and development, and more, at the Agriland pavilion at the National Ploughing Championships (Stand 305).

Visitors of the Ploughing can watch the one-on-one interview in person at the Agriland tent, where they can sit down for a while and charge their phones if needs be – and try out a tracotr racing simulator.

Those at home can tune in to the broadcast – which is now live – on the Agriland homepage or YouTube channel.

Agriland livestream

As the livestream partner of the National Ploughing Championships, in association with UPMC and Pearson Milking Technology, Agriland has been broadcasting from the site each day between 12:00p.m and 4:00p.m.

The broadcasts include panel discussions covering everything from politics to dairy, beef to solar, and on-the-ground interviews from around the site itself.

Next on the livestream schedule is a special beef panel discussion at featuring Agriland’s Breifne O’Brien, Pearse Kelly, head of drystock at Teagasc and Joe Burke, beef sector manager at Bord Bia, for a special beef panel. Pictures from days one and two of the Agriland livestream

Then, at roughly 1:00p.m, the Agriland stage will then host a discussion on farm finance, with Donal Whelton, AIB; James McDonnell, Teagasc; and Michelle O’Hara, Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS).

At about 1:30p.m, Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane will sit down for a discussion with Jackie Cahill, TD and chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture.

A special sheep panel will get underway at roughly 2:00p.m, featuring Kevin Comiskey, IFA Sheep chair; Sean McNamara, ICSA Sheep chair; and Kieran Delaney, Offaly IBLA chair.

At 2:30p.m, Pat Smith, chair or MREF and Kieran O’Donghue, AgriTech Ireland, will discuss all things solar.

Then at 3:00p.m, Ann Gleeson Hanrahan, managing director of FCI and Timmy O’Brien, FTMTA member/dealer/importer will take part in the last of the Ploughing 2023 livestream discussions.

Finally, at 3:30p.m, Agriland staff will take to the stage for a live recording of The Farming Week podcast.

Agriland editor Stella Meehan, senior journalist Aisling O’Brien, technical beef writer Breifne O’Brien and technical dairy writer Brian McDonnell will feature on this latest episode.

Times may change slightly due to a small delay this morning.

Click here to watch today’s livestream.