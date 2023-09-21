Ground conditions improved as the competition classes progressed over the first two days of this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

350 competitors have been taking part in a range of horse, two furrow and reversible ploughing classes at the 2023 event.

Below are the results from the various competitions on days one and two of Ploughing 2023.

Ploughing results: Day One

Intermediate Conventional Plough Class:

Frank Cullen, Co. Wexford; John Murphy, Co. Carlow; Sean Monaghan, Co. Longford.

Under-28 Conventional Senior Plough Class:

Steve Tracey, Co. Carlow; Jamie Hayes, Cork East; Conor McKeown, Co. Louth.

Under-28 Conventional Junior Plough Class:

PJ Hartley, Co. Kilkenny; Cormac Goode, Co. Laois; Shane Duffy, Co. Mayo.

Under-21 Conventional Senior Plough Class:

Noel Nyhan, Cork West; DJ Donnelly, Co. Wexford; Jack Wright, Co. Derry.

Under-21 Conventional Junior Plough Class:

Dean Conaghan, Co. Donegal; Gavin Kelly, Co. Galway; Daniel Haughy, Co. Longford.

3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class – Senior:

Kevin O’Driscoll, Cork West; Colm Dinneen, Co. Kerry; Richard Keenan, Co. Carlow.

3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class – Junior:

Denis Dooley, Co. Laois; Peter Buchanan, Co. Donegal; Darragh Egan, Co. Offaly.

Intermediate Reversible Plough Class:

Michael O’Halloran, Co. Kerry; Brian Ireland, Co. Kilkenny; Eric Wickham, Co. Wexford.

Under-40 Horse Plough Class:

Jeremiah Delaney, Cork East; Johnatan Trant, Co. Kerry; Eoin Hand, Co. Monaghan and Killian Lydon, Co. Galway.

Novice Reversible Plough Class:

Richard Casey, Co. Offaly; Eugene O’Donovan, Cork West; Luke O’Dwyer, Co. Wexford.

Vintage 2-Furrow Trailer Plough Class:

David Grattan, Co. Down; Paddy Connolly, Co. Kildare; Tommy McCabe, Co. Meath.

Day two

Farmerette Conventional Plough Class:

Orla Hayes, Cork East; Katie Hayes, Cork West; Cynthia Cruise, Co. Longford.

Senior Horse Plough Class:

JJ Delaney, Cork East; Gerry Reilly, Co. Galway; Michael Burke, Co. Galway.

Novice Conventional Senior Plough Class:

Nicholas Roche, Co. Wexford; James Jennings, Cork West; Ailish Osborne, Co. Kildare.

Novice Conventional Intermediate Plough Class:

Alan Keane, Co. Galway; Eimear Duffy, Co. Meath; James O’Brien, Co. Tipperary South.

Novice Conventional Junior Plough Class:

Jamie Sutton, Co. Dublin; Patrick Biggins, Co. Mayo; Ben Gowing, Co. Offaly.

Vintage 2-Furrow Plough Class:

Tom Beausang, Co. Waterford; Alan Simms, Co. Donegal; Nick Cullen, Co. Wexford.

Day three of the National Ploughing Championships 2023 – the final day – is currently underway at Ratheniska, Co. Laois.