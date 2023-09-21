It’s the last day of the 2023 National Ploughing Championships (NPC) in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, but there’s still plenty to do and see.

Agriland is the official livestream partner for the NPC and in association with UPMC, is broadcasting from the site each day from the Agriland pavilion at Stand 305 between 12:00p.m and 4:00p.m.

The broadcasts include panel discussions covering everything from politics to dairy, beef to solar, and on-the-ground interviews from around the site itself.

Here’s a run down of what to expect from the broadcast today (Thursday, September 21), which you can watch on Agriland, and its YouTube channel, over the course of the day.

What’s on today?

Today’s livestream will kick off at 12:00p.m with a one-on-one interview with Minister of State Martin Heydon.

Then at 12:30p.m, Agriland’s Breifne O’Brien will sit down with Pearse Kelly, head of drystock at Teagasc and Joe Burke, beef sector manager at Bord Bia, for a special beef panel. Agriland Editor Stella Meehan with the lowdown for today! #Ploughing2023 pic.twitter.com/hAfL8WOvu7— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) September 21, 2023

At 1:00p.m, the Agriland stage will host a discussion on farm finance, with Donal Whelton, AIB; James McDonnell, Teagasc; and Michelle O’Hara, Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS).

At 1:30p.m, Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane will sit down for a discussion with Jackie Cahill, TD and chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture. Tillage panel on day two of the Agriland broadcast

A special sheep panel will get underway at 2:00p.m, featuring Kevin Comiskey, IFA Sheep chair; Sean McNamara, ICSA Sheep chair; and Kieran Delaney, Offaly IBLA chair.

At 2:30p.m, Pat Smith, chair or MREF and Kieran O’Donghue, AgriTech Ireland, will discuss all things solar.

Then at 3:00p.m, Ann Gleeson Hanrahan, managing director of FCI and Timmy O’Brien, FTMTA member/dealer/importer will take part in the last of the Ploughing 2023 livestream discussions.

Finally, at 3:30p.m, Agriland staff will take to the stage for a live recording of The Farming Week podcast.

Agriland editor Stella Meehan, senior journalist Aisling O’Brien, technical beef writer Breifne O’Brien and technical dairy writer Brian McDonnell will feature on this latest episode.

The Agriland tent at Ploughing 2023

Visitors to Ploughing 2023 can watch all the discussions above live in person at the Agriland tent (Row 18, Stand 305), where they can rest for a few minutes, and charge their phones if needs be.

The Agriland livestream will also be broadcast on the website and app, as well as the Agriland YouTube channel, for those that can’t make the Ploughing in person.

At the Agriland tent visitors can also enter our exclusive Ploughing competition to win a €25,000 solar installation including a car charger in association with Local Power Ltd.

And if the sight of powerful machinery around the site has you craving some horsepower, then try your skill at one of our tractor racing simulators, to see if you can get your name of the leaderboard.

And as usual, we will have an array of Agriland merchandise on sale for you to take home a memory from the day out at Ploughing 2023.