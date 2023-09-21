11 calving simulators and 11 injecting simulators are set to be rolled out for use at Teagasc agricultural colleges and research and innovation centres across the country.

The livestock simulators will also be available to students at universities and technological universities who use these facilities for practical learning, and to farmer groups who wish to expand their skill base related to cow calving and injection skills.

Demonstration models of the new simulators are on display at the Teagasc Stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, where the simulators were unveiled by Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

Minister Heydon said that the stimulators will provide students with a “safe environment in which to develop their livestock handling skills before progressing to working with live animals”.

“Almost one in five farm fatalities over the past decade involved livestock,” he added

“Livestock also account for over half of all non-fatal incidents.”

“It is important that the next generation of farmers have the necessary skills in calving cows and injecting cattle to perform these tasks safely,” Minister Heydon continued.

“I am delighted to fund this investment in simulators that will greatly expand the capacity of Teagasc to provide enhanced training in these vital livestock husbandry skills.

“It will build on the investment I made in farm machinery simulators for agricultural colleges last year.”

Dr. Anne Marie Butler, Teagasc’s head of education, said that about 4,200 full and part-time students and a further 1,380 students in higher education undertake practical training at agricultural colleges and centres.

An estimated 85% of these students come from livestock farms, indicating the relevance of access to the bovine simulators.