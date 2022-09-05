Teagasc is set to host a winter beef-finishing information event at Kilkenny Mart on Tuesday, September 13.

The information evening will commence at 7:30p.m sharp and all beef finishers are invited to attend.

Speaking to Agriland , Teagasc’s business and technology drystock advisor Terry Carroll said: “We hope to breakdown the costs of the different options available to beef farmers this winter and discuss what price per kilo will be needed for a winter-finishing operation.

“There a number of options available to beef finishers. Firstly, identifying cattle that can be finished ahead of winter housing and pushing these cattle on.

“Then, farmers can identify what cattle can be pushed on for a finish over the winter and the longer-keep cattle that are better suited to going back to grass early next season.

“There will be different options for beef farmers based on land-type. Drier farms that can get out to grass early in the season may make different management decisions on winter finishing than heavier-type farms where grazing begins later in the season.”

The key discussions at the event will include:

Advertisement

Economics of beef finishing;

Optimising performance for beef cattle;

Farmers’ perspective of beef finishing;

Market situation and outlook.

Teagasc’s beef enterprise leader Paul Crosson will discuss the financials and economics of winter beef finishing on Irish farms.

Mark McGee, principal research officer at Teagasc will discuss the best practices and management tips for optimising the performance of beef cattle.

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) national livestock chairperson Brendan Golden will discuss some of the challenges facing beef farmers this year and give an overview of winter beef finishing from a farmers’ perspective.

Finally, Kepak Group’s Jonathan Forbes will deliver a presentation on the current beef market situation and outlook for the future from a processors’ perspective.

Concluding, Carroll urged beef farmers to come along to the event saying: “The event is sure to be an informative evening for farmers involved in winter finishing cattle and there will be plenty to be discussed on the night.”