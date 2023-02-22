A TD has called for regional balance to be considered in choosing the location of a new veterinary school.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry was speaking in the Dáil yesterday (Tuesday, February 21) when he called for a new veterinary course to be established in the University of Limerick (UL).

“There is a strong argument to have regional balance in the location of a new veterinary school,” Lowry told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“The University of Limerick…has made an application. The people of the mid-west support this application [and] I support this application.”

“The recent increase in dairy cattle numbers in Ireland has been centered south of a line between Dublin and Galway. Munster is effectively Ireland’s animal food production heartland and the new veterinary school should be based in UL,” the independent TD said.

Responding to Lowry, the Taoiseach said that options for the new veterinary school include expanding the current course at University College Dublin (UCD), creating a new facility, or doing both.

The process is being managed by the Higher Education Authority (HEA), and applications from a number of institutions are currently being reviewed.

As well as UL, these institutions include UCD; Munster Technological University (MTU); Atlantic Technological University (ATU); and South East Technological University (SETU).

“Veterinary practice owners Tipperary and across Ireland are experiencing enormous difficulties in recruiting and retaining for clinical practice,” Lowry told the Dáil.

He added: “We have a crisis in the delivery of veterinary education and retention of vets in Ireland.”

According to the Tipperary deputy, a new veterinary school will address these challenges.

“An inability to provide sufficient veterinary care into the future will negatively impact on animal welfare and agribusiness.

“There is obvious interest in the profession. UCD is the only veterinary college in Ireland. It is hopelessly short on placements. At present, only one-in-four registered vets are educated in UCD. Over 500 Irish students currently study veterinary in colleges throughout eastern Europe,” Lowry said.