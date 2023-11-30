Away from the glitz and the glamour of the headlining grabbing big machines there were other awards presented to manufacturers during Agritechnica, including one to McCormick.

The recipient, which is of interest to Irish stock farmers, was the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive, named the Best Utility Tractor of the Year 2024 in the Tractor of the Year Awards.

McCormick claims that this model represents a truly versatile utility tractor being suitable for open-field tillage tasks from ploughing to sowing as well the hay and silage harvest, with transport operations also being well within its capabilities.

The McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive delivers 114hp from its four-cylinder FTP F36 Stage V 3.6L engine and has an empty weight of 4,000kg, with a maximum allowable load of up to 7,000kg.

Both tillage and stock farmers will appreciate the X5, according to McCormick

It comes with an automated powershift transmission which enables automatic changes through up to 12 gears, both in the field and on the road, controlled by the company’s SmartPilot joystick.

The on-board technology included in the package includes the Advanced Driving System (ADS) dedicated to advanced steering functions, including automatic wheel realignment and direction maintenance on uneven terrain. The tractor can be factory fitted with a loader and comes with a suite of features enabling immediate use of GPS, and ISOBUS connected implements

It also has integrated functions for ISOBUS connectivity, precision steering, fleet management, and remote diagnostics, making it suitable for operating in conjunction with the increasing number of ISOBUS equipped implements becoming available.

The axle and cabin of the tractor are suspended to improve comfort in any application, and a factory-fitted front loader is available.

Argo tractors focusing on Ireland

Argo Tractors Ireland was formed earlier this year to promote the sale of the McCormick and Landini brands in the ROI, and appointed Kevin Phelan as country manager for Ireland in July.

He noted:

“We have an internationally acclaimed brand, committed to delivering the best in efficient and contemporary products, combined with its focus on top-class customer service, environmental protection, along with technological and digital innovation.”

Although the number of tractors sold by the company in Ireland is not great, being recognised by the Tractor of the Year Awards is a feather in the cap that will underline the competence of the two brands.