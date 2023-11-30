A new Christmas road safety campaign has been launched by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) today (Thursday, November 11), in conjunction with An Garda Síochána, the Department of Transport and the Department of Justice.

With the period between Christmas and New Year a traditionally dangerous time on the roads, the new campaign aims to encourage road users to reduce their speed and be extra cautious over the festive period.

As of November 29, 2023 there have been 172 people killed on Irish roads. This is 31 more than the corresponding period in 2022.

The campaign calls on people to refrain from driving while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs, and they will be also targeting other road traffic offences such as mobile phone use, speeding and wearing of seatbelts.

Advertisement

Assistant commissioner, roads policing and community engagement of An Garda Síochána, Paula Hilman said:

“Never get behind the wheel having consumed alcohol or drugs, drive at an appropriate speed to the road and weather conditions, do not get distracted, focus on what you are doing and wear your seatbelt.

“We do not want to be visiting your family with devastating news this Christmas or New Year.”

RSA speed limits

The call was made at the launch of a new road safety campaign highlighting the benefits of 30km/h speed limits in urban areas.

Advertisement

That separate campaign illustrates the safe interaction between a number of road users to raise awareness of how lowering the speed limit in urban areas can lead to safer, greener, more liveable towns and communities.

According to the RSA, data consistently indicates that higher speeds significantly escalate both the incidence and severity of road accidents:

If hit at 60km/h, nine out of ten pedestrians will be killed;

If hit at 50Km/h, five out of ten pedestrians will be killed;

If hit at 30km/h, nine out of ten will survive.

According to research conducted by insight agency, Behaviours & Attitudes more than two thirds (68%) of adults support the introduction of 30km/h speed limit on at least one of the listed road types.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the RSA, Sam Waide said: “The Christmas period should be a time of joy and celebration, not tragedy.

“Slower speeds save lives, and by complying with these limits, every road user contributes to a safer, more responsible road environment.”