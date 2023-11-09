Gardaí have launched an investigation following the alleged theft of a quantity of diesel from a forestry site in Co. Tipperary.

It is understood that the diesel was taken from forestry in the Kilmacomma area, around 3km from Clonmel between Saturday (November 4) and Monday (November 6).

A garda spokesperson confirmed to Agriland that “there are no arrests at this time” and “investigations are ongoing”.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the timeframe to contact them on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí

Meanwhile, gardaí are urging farmers to review security measures in a bid to deter criminals from targeting their farm over the winter months.

Advertisement

Sgt. Graham Kavanagh, crime prevention officer for Laois/Offaly, said that the darker evenings can be “the criminal’s friend”

He advised farmers to take some time to check if lights on the farm yard and around the farm house are working and effective. Cameras may also be an option to increase security on yards.

He added that farmers should make a habit of closing gates, which deters opportunistic thieves from driving into yards to scope out what they could potentially steal.

“They look at trailers, quads, PTOs, fuel, tools, so it’s securing them effectively, not leaving them sitting out in the yard that they can be easily taken. Lock them away and secure them the best you can,” he said.

Sgt. Kavanagh said it is crucial that farmers report all thefts or suspicious activity in their area to their local gardaí or district headquarters.