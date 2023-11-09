Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall across two western counties.

The warning for Clare and Kerry came into force last evening (Wednesday, November 8) and will remain in place until 6:00a.m on Friday (November 10).

The national forecaster said that heavy showers will be prolonged or thundery at times with falls of hail, some spot flooding is likely.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Kerry and west Cork is also currently in place and is due to expire at 10:00a.m today.

Met Éireann said there will be strong and gusty westerly winds in the areas covered by the warning.

A Status Yellow gale warning from Carnsore Point to Mizen Head to Erris Head will be valid until 6:00a.m on Friday.

Southwest to westerly winds will veer west to northwesterly and reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9.

The weather forecast shows that today will be cool and breezy across the country with blustery showers and sunny periods.

Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged, particularly in the southwest, while there will also be hail and thunderstorms in parts.

Highest temperatures will range from 6° to 10°C and southerly to westerly winds will be gusty at times.

The showers will continue tonight with some localised flooding possible. Conditions will become drier later in the night, some mist and fog patches may develop.

Overnight temperatures will dip down to between 0° to 6°, feeling coldest in the midlands and Ulster, where there is a risk of frost.

Friday will be a bright and breezy day, showers in the west will move eastwards later in the day. Highest temperatures of 8° to 13°.

Friday night will be mainly dry, but there will be isolated showers along north-facing coasts.

It will be another cold night with frost, as the mercury falls back to between -1° to 3°.