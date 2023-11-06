Met Éireann has said that conditions will be unsettled this week with some heavy rain and breezy at times across the country.

Today (Monday, November 6) will bring a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy and could lead to localised flooding.

It will feel cool in highest temperatures of 9° to 12°C in a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

The showers will linger overnight and the winds will be fresh at times, lowest temperatures of 4° to 8°.

Forecast

Conditions will be similar on Tuesday morning (November 7) before cloud thickens in the southwest bringing rain and drizzle to Connacht and Munster by the evening.

The westerly breezes will be light to moderate, veering southerly and freshening in the west later in the day. Daytime temperatures will reach highs of 9° to 13°.

Advertisement

The wet and breezy conditions will spread across the country on Tuesday night, with drier conditions moving in from the west later. Temperatures will drop back to between 4° to 8°.

Rain will die out in Leinster and Ulster on Wednesday morning (November 8) to leave sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. The southwest winds will be gusty at times in highest temperatures of 8° to 11°.

There will be more showers on Wednesday night with temperatures ranging from 3° to 6°.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday (November 9), heavier rain is possible in southwestern areas.

The southwesterly wind will be moderate to fresh, with some gusts, highest temperatures of 6° to 9°.

There is a risk of frost and ice developing on Thursday night as the mercury falls to between -1° and 5°. The winds will be strongest in the southwest.

Advertisement

Friday will be a bright and breezy day with some scattered showers and sunny breaks. It will feel cool in the northwesterly winds and lowest temperatures of 7° to 11°.

Current indications suggest that Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that rainfall will be above average in the west over the coming week with accumulations of 35-55mm expected.

Rainfall in the east will be closer to average for this time of year, with around 15-25mm anticipated.

The national forecaster said that mean air temperatures will range from 7° to 11°, soil temperatures are expected to stay above average. Sunshine amounts will be near or below average.

Due to the showers and rain drying conditions will be moderate or poor this week, there will be limited spraying opportunities, with Tuesday presenting the most favourable conditions.