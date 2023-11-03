The weather over the weekend is set to remain unsettled, in cool conditions and showers likely most days, although the east and southeast will be slightly drier, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Friday, November 3) will be a day of sunny spells and scattered passing showers, heaviest across Ulster, and near west and southwest coasts.

It will be quite breezy, with moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly winds, which will ease in the evening. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13°.

Tonight will bring well scattered showers to start. Rain will move into the southwest early on, pushing up across much of the southern half of the country later, along with freshening easterly winds across southern counties.

Advertisement

Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 5° with a touch of frost further north where skies remain clearer. There will be mist and fog in parts also in mostly light easterly breezes.

Tomorrow (Saturday, November 4) will begin dull and rather wet across much of Leinster and Munster. The rain will gradually ease through the day, largely confined to eastern counties by evening.

There will be some sunny spells elsewhere tomorrow with a few heavy showers moving into west and southwest counties later. It will also be cool, with highest temperatures of 7° to 11°, in moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

Some heavy and prolonged showers will affect Atlantic counties on Saturday night. There will be a lot of dry and clear weather elsewhere with frost for sheltered areas. Lowest temperatures tomorrow night are expected to be 2° to 6° in mostly light westerly breezes.

Advertisement

Sunday (November 5) will be a day of sunny spells with scattered showers tracking eastwards, in a rather brisk westerly wind. The showers will be heaviest across the western half of the country leading to spot flooding. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 12°.

On Sunday night, heavy showers will be focussed at and near the Atlantic seaboard. Long clear spells will occur further east. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 5° to 8° in moderate, occasionally fresh westerly winds.

Monday (November 6) will see sunny spells and showers to start the day, heaviest in the northwest with possible hail. It will turn cloudier in the afternoon as scattered outbreaks of rain move in off the Atlantic.

Highest temperatures on Monday should be 8° to 11° in moderate, occasionally fresh southwesterly winds.