The Monamore herd of the Kelly family of Thomas, Rhona and James, held its annual autumn sale at Carnaross Mart last Saturday, October 28.

The sale was met with a ‘brisk trade’ according to auctioneer Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions.

The sale attracted buyers from all four corners of Ireland to purchase stock at the annual autumn sale, with a 100% clearance achieved.

Milking trade was very firm with a full clearance, and this part was topped by Lot 11: Monamore Raven 150, selling at 7,000gns to a Co. Mayo farmer. Lot 11: Monamore Raven 150

Image: Taaffe Auctions

This two-year-old calved heifer is sired by Nacash and from 10 generations of VG/EX dams from the famous US cow family originating at Markwell Holsteins, Washington.

Her dam has produced 8,915kg of milk with fat of 4.67% and protein of 3.93% in her first lactation.

Lot 11 was the dam of the highest price heifer calf Lot 11A, this three-week-old daughter sired by Boghill Glamour Hailstone sold for 3,050gns to a Northern Ireland buyer. Lot 11A sired by Boghill Glamour Hailstone

Image: Taaffe Auctions

Next highest priced calved heifer was 4,700gns for Lot 19: Monamore TT Pink Lady, who is bred from the world famous Apple cow family.

She sold freshly calved two weeks and is backed by 11 gens VG/EX dams with her five great gran-dam being the world famous KHW Regiment Apple Red (EX96-USA). Lot 19: Monamore TT Pink Lady

Image: Taaffe Auctions

The 41 milkers on offer at the sale sold for an averaged 2,799gns.

Moving to the heifer calf trade which was also very strong throughout with the 26 lots averaging 1,136gns.

Springing heifers sold to a top of 3,400gns for Lot 60 Monamore Diamond Ada.

Sired by Mr. D Apple Diamondback this heifer is bred from the famous Aitkenbrae Starbuck Ada (EX94-USA) cow family. She sold due in late November to sexed Siemers Rengd Parfect.

The 17 springing heifers sold for an average price of 2,201gns.