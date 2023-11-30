The relocation of the Newford suckler demonstration farm to a new location in Co. Roscommon, as previously revealed by Agriland, has been confirmed by Teagasc today (Thursday, November 30).

The farm was first established by Teagasc and Dawn Meats in 2015 on 65ha of land – part of which was leased from the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) – in Athenry, Co. Galway with support from McDonald’s.

It will relocate, as disclosed by Agriland last month, to a new site in Co. Roscommon.

In a statement Teagasc today (Thursday, November 30) outlined that the Newford suckler farm was moving primarily because the IDA signed a new tenant for the Newford site earlier this year in May.

Teagasc said that as a result the demonstration farm had to vacate the site by November 2023.

In a statement published on its website it said that Dawn Meats and Teagasc had “immediately began consulting widely with stakeholders and there was a strong view the Newford suckler demonstration farm has had significant positive impact on delivering key messages to suckler beef farmers.

“All of the key stakeholders believed it should continue on a new site ensuring progress achieved to date, could be built upon further”.

According to Teagasc together with Dawn Meats a range of potential sites in the West of Ireland were identified and after assessing these options, a suitable 58-hectare (143 acres) farm was selected in Co. Roscommon and a seven-year lease on the property was signed.

Newford farm

“This allows Teagasc and Dawn Meats with ongoing support from McDonald’s, to continue their very successful collaboration, demonstrating key profit drivers and sustainability technologies to suckler beef farmers,” the statement outlined.

It also said that the new farm has extensive cattle wintering facilities and some of these will be used for the Newford suckler herd with the remaining facilities used as a specialised winter finishing beef unit.

According to Teagasc this sector has been identified as a “key component of the Irish beef industry exposed to significant business risk, and which has the potential to contribute significantly to achieving Ireland’s climate goals”.

It detailed that this can be achieved “by focusing on key technologies that will help drive profitability by focussing on high quality forage production, precision selection of cattle for slaughter, health and welfare of housed cattle, and all the while working to improve the carbon footprint”.

Teagasc added: “The Newford suckler herd will continue to focus on key areas of genetics of sires and dams, grassland management, mixed/clover swards and improving the sustainability of the herd.

“The Greenfeed measurement system and carbon flux tower will now also be situated on the Roscommon site.”