All counties will be affected by a low temperature and ice warning coming into effect this evening (Thursday, November 30), Met Éireann has said.

Temperatures are expected to fall below -3° in many areas, and developing frost and ice will cause hazardous travelling conditions.

The Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for Ireland will come into effect at 5:00p.m today and will remain in place until 12:00p.m tomorrow (Friday, December 1).

Met Éireann also warns of very cold temperatures with widespread frost and icy conditions, and fog and freezing fog between 5:00p.m tomorrow and 12:00p.m on Saturday (December 2).

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for Ireland will be in place between those times, with hazardous conditions on roads and paths and travel disruption.

Frost and ice

It will be cold and bright this afternoon with sunshine, though a little cloudier in the east and southeast. Scattered showers will mainly affect eastern and southeastern counties.

While most of the showers will present as a mix of rain and hail, there is a chance of a little sleet and a dusting of snow, mainly over higher ground. Highest temperatures will be between 3° to 6°.

Tonight will be very cold with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy stretches. Showers will move into west Connacht and west Ulster, as well as along parts of the East Coast.

A few showers will bring hail and sleet, with a dusting of snow possible over higher ground. Lowest temperatures will range from 0° to -5°, with some mist and fog possible, too.

Frost, ice and any mist or fog will gradually clear tomorrow morning. Scattered showers will mainly affect the north and west, a few of which will bring hail and a chance of a little sleet over higher ground with highest temperatures of 2° to 6°.