Aurivo has announced the Creeslough Student Support Programme, which allows students to progress to further education or apprenticeship opportunities.

The fund of €2,000 per student was fundraised directly by Aurivo employees and is given to one student per year for the next five years, from the Creeslough community in Co. Donegal.

The grant will allow the recipients to access educational opportunities which will aid them on their career path while also helping to alleviate financial burdens.

This initiative, which is starting in 2024, is in association with local secondary schools where students from the Creeslough area will be able to apply for the student support programme.

Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd. which is based in Co. Sligo is an Irish agricultural cooperative.

The organisation processes an annual volume of approximately 500 million litres of milk, making it one of Ireland’s largest dairy cooperatives.

Aurivo has grown from a local co-op in the late 19th century to a global leader in agri-business with a diverse business portfolio in four divisions including consumer foods; dairy ingredients; agri-business and marts.

A key focus of the Aurivo structure is agri-business which combines a number of “growing” elements including 34 Homeland stores; an e-commerce site; garden centres and the animal feed brand Nutrias.

The general manager of Aurivo Agribusiness, Sheila Maloney said: “This initiative is to support the youth of the community in Creeslough.

“It is an extension of Aurivo’s commitment to education and training, empowering individuals and fostering growth within the communities we serve.”

“This commitment reflects our vision for a brighter future bringing positive change for both the students and the broader Creeslough community,” she added.