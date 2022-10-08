Gardaí have confirmed that seven people have died following an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co. Donegal.

Gardaí said the emergency response, which includes services from across the island, to the explosion will continue throughout today (Saturday, October 8) at the site which included an Applegreen service station and a number of other buildings.

“Donegal County Council Fire Services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene in a search and recovery phase of this operation”.

K9 SAR NI were requested yesterday afternoon, to attend the Applegreen Filling Station in #Cresslough, County #Donegal, to support the multi-agency response to an #incident



This is an ongoing incident, our thoughts are very much with family, friends & community of those involved pic.twitter.com/DDg0eNWN8v— K9 Search & Rescue NI (@k9sarni) October 8, 2022

Gardaí and Emergency Services remain at the scene of an ongoing serious incident in Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Traffic diversions remain in place this morning. Road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area are asked to consider alternative routes, until informed otherwise. pic.twitter.com/ZDlY8UAaS4— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 8, 2022

Eight people have also been taken to hospital.

Letterkenny University Hospital said it had moved to major emergency standby status in order to deal with “multiple injured” people.

Political and community leaders throughout the country have continued to offer their sympathies and support to families in Creeslough who have been impacted by the explosion.

Advertisement

President Michael D Higgins today said that the tragedy was “a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit”.

President Higgins said every loss and injury would be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones. Special tribute must be paid to those members of the local community and emergency services across the island who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and have continued to work through the night.”

The president added that “all of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families.”