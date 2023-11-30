Kerry Co-op is to conduct a survey of its milk supplying members on their milk production ambitions for the future.

All 2,900 milk supplying members of Kerry Co-op will receive a survey in the post.

The co-op engaged independent agri consultants IFAC (Irish Farm Accounts Cooperative) to undertake the survey on its behalf.

In a letter to all Kerry Co-op milk supplying members this week, Kerry Co-op chairman, Denis Carroll explained the purpose of the survey.

“As you are aware, your board is working diligently to evaluate future strategic options for Kerry Co-op,” he stated.

“At our AGM on July 5 last, we committed to developing workable options which we would bring back to members for their consideration.

“The survey is an important listening and fact-validation exercise for some options under review.

“We are asking members to complete it by Wednesday, December 20, so we can have the results and analysis available in early spring, at which point we will share our key findings with our members,” he concluded.

Kerry Co-op

Last month, over 90 representatives of a Kerry Co-op visited the European Parliament in Strasbourg to discuss developments in agriculture and climate policy at EU and national level.

The Kerry Co-Op Creameries group met with MEP for Ireland south Séan Kelly on October 2.

Kelly provided insights on pertinent trade agreements, such as the EU’s potential agreement with Mercosur.

They also discussed environmental policies, such as the Carbon Removal Certification Framework, which Kelly said he believes will impact on Irish farmers. Kerry Co-op board of directors 2023

Kerry Co-op has a goal to cut absolute emissions from operations by 55% by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions before 2050.

By 2030, the group has pledged to have 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable plastic packaging and 100% of their priority raw materials will be responsibly sourced.