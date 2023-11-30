AgriSearch has just published annual accounts for 2022/2023. The farmer-funded body plays a key role in facilitating applied farm research in Northern Ireland.

The organisation’s chairman, Prof. Gerry Boyle, commented: “Farming and food continue to face challenging times.

“It is increasingly important that scientific evidence from research is used to improve sustainability on farms and counter some of the misinformation about our grass-based beef, dairy and sheep farming systems.

“We recognise that the industry will be facing major challenges in the near future and we are continually reassessing our activities to ensure that AgriSearch is doing all it can to help farmers meet those challenges.

“We see a key role for AgriSearch to articulate the research and innovation needs of Northern Ireland’s ruminant livestock farmers and to hold our academic and government institutions to account to ensure they are delivering on those needs.”

According to AgriSearch general manager, Jason Rankin, the pace of change in the ruminant livestock sector continues to accelerate.

“In these changing and challenging times the role of science and innovation has never been so important,” Rankin said.

“The ruminant livestock sector is coming under unprecedented pressure, particularly with regard to the environment. Yet, agriculture has great potential to deliver a wide variety of ecosystem services to meet these challenges.

“AgriSearch continues to adapt to address these challenges, however, we are still a small organisation with limited resources.”

Rankin explained that it is only by working collaboratively with industry, research partners, its growing team of farmer co-researchers, and government that it can hope to achieve its aim.

This aim is to make Northern Ireland’s ruminant livestock sector more competitive, profitable and sustainable.

AgriSearch finances

AgriSearch was established in 1997. The aims of the charity are to advance education, for the public benefit, in particular, by conducting and commissioning research into the improvement and development of sheep, beef and dairy farming.

AgriSearch also disseminates and publishes the results of such research and also promotes the improvement of animal health and welfare in sheep, beef and dairy farming in Northern Ireland.

The organisation is funded courtesy of farmgate levies on milk, beef and lamb sales.

The current statement of financial activities confirms a net 2022/2023 expenditure of £630,831. In 2022 the net resources received by AgriSearch amounted to £508,729.

During the year the organisation agreed to fund five projects totalling £773,857. This was on the basis that complementary funding in the region of £96,000 would be sought from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and other sources.

When other sources of funding are added, the total expenditure on the related research and development since the formation of AgriSearch in 1997 is over £63 million, with the input from AgriSearch amounting to £9.6 million.