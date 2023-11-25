Argo Tractors is continuing to celebrate its double success in the Tractor of the Year awards at the recent Agritechnica trade fair in Germany.

The company’s Landini and McCormick models both emerged victorious in their respective categories.

The Landini Rex 4-120GT RoboShift Dynamic came out on top in the Best of Specialised category, while the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive topped the podium in the Best Utility section.

The Tractor of the Year judges said that the Landini Rex4-120 GT Roboshift Dynamic had “raised the bar for specialised vineyard and orchard tractors”.

The model features a roboshift transmission, 48 forward and 16 reverse with electro-hydraulic reverse shuttle and four fully robotised driving gears, which can be operated in automatic or sequential mode through a joystick.

The Rex 4-120GT is the first specialised tractor with a suspended cab to provide additional comfort to drivers.

The dynamic version features an autonomous driving system option that allows, with the help of integrated sensors, automatic parallel driving between rows. The McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive emerged victorious in the Tractor of the Year’s Best Utility section.

The judges said the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive is “the ideal utility vehicle for daily use on the farm”.

Its main new feature is the P3-Drive transmission: 36+12 or 48+16 with creeper, designed and manufactured entirely in-house by Argo Tractors.

The operator can again control everything by using the company’s SmartPilot joystick.

The model is equipped with a 3.6-litre, 4-cylinder, 16-valve, Stage V compliant FPT F36 engine, the range delivers 95 to 114hp with maximum torque ranging from 395 to 460 Newton metres.

President of Argo Tractors, Valerio Morra said that the company’s success at Agritechnica came as “a great satisfaction”.

“Argo Tractors is aware of the fundamental role it plays in the global agricultural mechanisation sector and that it has concrete possibilities, capabilities and tools to continue its business activities with determination and success.

“These triumphs confirm the strength and determination to implement products and services of excellent quality,” he said.

Welcoming the double award success, Kevin Phelan, country manager for Argo Tractors Ireland, said:

“To see McCormick claim the Best Utility prize for the second successive year is tremendously satisfying, given that the McCormick X6.414 P6-Drive was similarly recognised last year.

“And to see Argo Tractors also selected by the adjudicators in the Best of Specialised category through the Landini Rex 4-120GT RoboShift Dynamic represents a significant success for our company and a tremendous boost to our staff.

“From Argo Tractors’ Ireland’s perspective, this double accolade, less than five months on from our official Irish launch, had provided a tremendous confidence boost that will put further wind in our sails as we move into 2024,” he added.