Soil health and how it affects your wealth – upcoming seminar

“Soil health and your wealth – the dynamics of productivity” is the theme of a one-day seminar to be held by New Generation Agriculture in November.

Graeme Sait – CEO and co-founder of Nutri-Tech Solutions – will inform speakers of what he calls a “sustainable approach to soil and plant management” which he calls “Nutrition Farming”.

Across the course of the day Graeme will cover topics from minerals, microbes and humus and their interactions with plant diseases, to soil biology and foliar fertilising.

Speaking about the upcoming seminar, Sam Deane of New Generation Agriculture stated that it is “an invaluable event for anyone who is interested in soil health, plant and crop nutrition”.

Given the growth in popularity of liquid nitrogen in recent years the afternoon session of the conference entitled “Foliar Fertilising – The Power of Direct Injection” is sure to interest farmers.

He added: “The topics discussed will be of use to both conventional and organic farmers.

“There will be a particular emphasis on the role trace minerals play in plant health and the use of foliar fertiliser.”

The one-day seminar will take place in Dunboyne Castle Hotel, Co. Meath, on Monday, November 25, from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The cost for the day is £75.

31 IASIS points are available for this event.

Booking is essential and is available by clicking here