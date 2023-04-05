The report of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss must be a “watershed moment” that forces the state to take protective action, according to Social Democrats climate spokesperson, Jennifer Whitmore.

The final report and recommendations of the Assembly was launched in Dublin today (Wednesday, April 5).

In total, 159 recommendations call for greater enforcement and implementation of existing laws and policies to protect the natural environment, of which 17 are specific to agriculture.

“The report of the Citizens’ Assembly is stark – but hopeful. To give an indication of the extent of the problems we face – more than a quarter of our bird species are in danger of extinction and nearly 50% of our freshwater systems are in a poor and deteriorating condition,” Whitmore stated.

“A biodiversity emergency was declared by the previous government in 2019, but it didn’t do anything to address that emergency. This laissez faire attitude has persisted with this government, which publishes action plans but does not implement or enforce them.

“It is notable that many of the overarching recommendations of this report implore the state to enforce existing laws that are routinely flouted without consequence,” Whitmore added.

She added that “this is an indictment of the failure of the state to prevent biodiversity desserts arising across the country that are in danger of becoming endemic”.

Action on biodiversity recommendations

The Social Democrats said that the report makes numerous cross-sectoral recommendations that must be acted on.

The party added that the report makes clear that what is needed are “ambitious targets, scrupulous oversight and adequate resources”.

“Politicians, from every party, must also stop talking out of both sides of their mouths. It is not possible to simultaneously be a champion of our essential biodiversity while endorsing polluting practices in industry and agriculture,” Whitmore continued.

“Time is running out to address this crisis – if we don’t, future generations will pay a heavy price.

“This report must be a watershed moment that compels the state to take immediate and sustained protective action. Failure cannot be countenanced,” she said.

Green Party

Meanwhile, the Green Party has said that it worked to ensure the Citizens’ Assembly was included in the Programme for Government as a means for the public to have their voice heard on “this vital issue”.

The Green Party has noted that some of the recommendations approved by the Citizens’ Assembly include increasing the use of renewable energy, reducing the use of pesticides by 50% by 2030, and a referendum to enshrine biodiversity protection into the constitution.

Three-quarters of participants said they were willing to pay higher taxes to make these proposals a reality.

Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonansaid: “I strongly welcome the publication of this report and look forward to considering its recommendations.

“The Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss was a key Programme for Government commitment and I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved in making it happen, not least the members of the Assembly, who invested considerable time and energy in this vitally important process.”

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett added: “The Citizens’ Assembly has spoken loudly and clearly about the need to take prompt, decisive and urgent action to ensure future generations will have a safe, clean and healthy environment.

“One quarter of our bird species are in danger of extinction, one third of our protected species are in decline and almost 50% of freshwater systems across the country are in poor and deteriorating condition.

“People are looking to the Green Party in government for leadership to protect and enhance our biodiversity, and we must respond by engaging with the Assembly’s recommendations and continuing to design and implement policy targeted at turning the tide on biodiversity loss,” Hackett concluded.