An Taisce has called on the government to take heed of the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss.

The 99 randomly selected members of the group, which is chaired by Dr. Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, today (Wednesday, April 5) published a report with almost 160 recommendations on how the State can improve its response to biodiversity loss.

The assembly, which has been deliberating since last May, has heard from more than 80 different speakers, including farm organisations, and received 650 submissions from across Ireland and internationally.

Biodiversity

An Taisce said that the findings of the assembly are “a clear indictment of the persistent failures of successive governments to seriously address biodiversity loss”.

The environmental organisation said there was a failure to properly fund, implement and enforce national and EU legislation and policies in this area.

However, it said that today’s report also provides an opportunity for the government to listen and take action to protect and value nature.

“The recommendations are a clarion call from the Irish people for the State to urgently change course, and to be far more ambitious in addressing biodiversity loss.”

An Taisce claimed that the Irish government has been “actively working” to weaken the ambition of European targets such as the EU Biodiversity Strategy and a proposed Nature Restoration Law.

Commenting on the assembly report, Dr. Elaine McGoff, natural environment officer with An Taisce said that this is just the first step in a long journey back to healthy nature.

“Without urgent action, nature will no longer be able to function as it should, our natural systems will stop working.

“The assembly clearly understood the gravity of what we’re facing. Their call to action could not have been clearer.

“It’s now up to the government to listen to the voice of the Irish people, and to champion biodiversity protection on the national and European stage.

“It’s time to leave our reputation for being a laggard behind. The Irish public will be watching,” Dr. McGoff said.