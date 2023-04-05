Biodiversity is currently undervalued in Ireland’s agriculture production system and policy framework, according to the final report of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss launched today (Wednesday, April 5).

In total 159 recommendations call for greater enforcement and implementation of existing laws and policies to protect the natural environment, of which 17 are specific to agriculture.

Farmers are acknowledged as the custodians of the land, and the assembly concluded that the agriculture industry can make the most impact on conserving and restoring biodiversity.

Assembly chair Dr. Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin said it is important that all departments take on that there is a biodiversity crisis and that they don’t bow to the pressure of industry and lobby groups, but instead listen to farmers at the farm gates.

“We need to take into account that it is a balance between producing food and having the nature to rely on for the next generations to come,” Dr. Ní Shúilleabháin told Agriland.

Farmland biodiversity

The report notes that the agriculture industry and its approach to land use have a major impact on biodiversity, which underpins the production system by providing pollination, nutrient recycling, soil structure, and pest control.

Current state policy on the management of biodiversity on agricultural lands is not sufficient, the report states. Farmers and landowners must be supported and incentivised to protect and restore biodiversity.

Further recommendations in relation to agriculture, among others, include:

Biodiversity targets in national schemes must be made significantly more ambitious, detailed and focused on the medium to long term. Funding must be increased to support this ambition;

All biodiversity incentives for farmers shall be results-based, with farmers who protect and enhance biodiversity rewarded and paid for the ecosystem services they contribute;

The State must further subsidise and incentivise organic farming and locally grown produce;

Bord Bia must significantly increase the promotion of the organic farming sector in Ireland and actions supporting the Farm to Fork strategy;

People must be encouraged to consume a more plant-based diet;

The Green Cert must be adapted by increasing the proportion of credits for sustainable farming;

The State must offer incentives through agri-environment schemes to farmers that achieve high soil quality status;

The State must require sufficient information on commodities’ labels and menus to improve consumer understanding of the origin of their food and the impact of their choices on biodiversity/environment;

More farms and farmers must be encouraged and rewarded for adopting the Silvopasture approach to farming – planting native deciduous trees in amongst pasture lands;

The State must encourage use of multi-species mixtures and phase out use of monoculture grass seed mixtures.

Report on biodiversity loss

Other recommendations in the report refer to actions in other specific sectors including freshwaters; marine and coastal environments; peatlands; forestry/woodlands/hedgerows; protected sites and species; invasive species; and urban and built environments.

The report, which also proposes a series of changes to the Constitution, was produced as a result of seven meetings of the assembly including 99 randomly selected members between May 2022 and January 2023.

Commenting on the final report, Dr. Ní Shúilleabháin said that it is now incumbent on members of the Oireachtas to study the report, consider its recommendations, and act upon them.

“The assembly’s recommendations are a call to action. They ask us all to re-evaluate our current practices across the whole of society and in industry, agriculture, social enterprise, local government, national agencies and government departments.

“Future generations are depending on us to act now,” she said adding that some sectoral interests and lobby groups may resist attempts to address biodiversity loss.

Therefore, she said it is urgent that policy makers are supported in making bold decisions to protect, conserve and restore the natural environment in the interest of all of the people, present and future, of the island of Ireland.