Irish wind farms provided 36% of the country’s electricity last month, up 12% on the resource’s contribution in March 2022, new data from Wind Energy Ireland has shown.

Last month, wind energy accounted for more than a third of Ireland’s power, and over the first three months of 2023, over 40% of electricity demand was met through the renewable source.

The organisation’s Wind Energy Report for March 2023 also states that wind farms have been contributing to the reduction in wholesale electricity prices, which fell to an average of €145.25 MegaWatt per hour (MWh) last month.

It also outlines that this price fell to €119.59MWh on days when there were strong winds, although the average price increased to €187.29MWh when winds were weak, resulting in a much lower energy contribution to the grid.

“Irish wind farms are helping to cut our carbon emissions and to insulate families and businesses from the worst effects of the fossil fuel energy crisis,” said Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland.

“Every time a wind turbine is generating electricity it is reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels, supporting Irish jobs and helping to push down wholesale electricity prices.

“The faster we can build and connect new wind farms, the cleaner and cheaper we make Ireland’s electricity supply,” he added.

Advertisement

However, the organisation said that Ireland’s planning system remains the main barrier to the rapid rollout of more wind farms around the country.

According to Cunniffe, there are a number of wind power projects in the pipeline, which cannot be developed as they are dependent on decisions from An Bord Pleanála.

“We cannot build the wind farms we need to make this country energy independent with a planning system that is simply not up to the job.

“The reforms the government is bringing forward to the planning system could certainly help but the key issue remains resources.

Advertisement

“There simply are not enough people with the right skills in agencies like An Bord Pleanála, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the local authorities,” said Cunniffe.

The CEO stated that this year’s budget, which will be announced in October 2023, will be an opportunity for the country to introduce the necessary provisions to enable the wind power sector to expand.

“The budget will really be the last chance to provide the funds which are so desperately needed to enable projects to clear the planning system in time to be built for 2030.

“It needs to be a top priority for government,” he concluded.