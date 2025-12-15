Sheep Trade: Slight drop in lamb quotes this week but ewe quotes hold firm

This week saw a slight drop in factory quotes for lamb, while quotes for ewes remain unchanged for another week.

Up to €7.55/kg remains available for some lamb producer groups as the end of the year approaches.

The weight limit of 22.5kg for spring lambs also remains unchanged across all plants for this week.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

Kepak’s quote for lambs has dropped 5c/kg to €7.55/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.60/kg on offer up to 22.5kg carcass-weight.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site’s ewe quote also remains unchanged from last number of weeks at €4.30/kg for cull ewes.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) quote for lambs remains unchanged from last week at €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, enabling €7.80/kg to be obtained for lambs with a carcass-weight of up to 22.5kg.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are also quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.20/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg and €3.70/kg plus 10c/kg for ewes with a lighter carcass weight of below 35kg.