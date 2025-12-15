Video: Over 10,000 European farmers head to Brussels for protest this week

Over 10,000 farmers are expected to travel from across Europe this week for a protest in Brussels.

Copa Cogeca, which represents EU farm organisations and agricultural cooperatives, is organising the protest, due to take place on Thursday, December 18.

According to Copa Cogeca, this will be the first time that representatives from every EU country "will come together to demand urgent action for the future of EU agriculture".

It said that over 40 member organisations from 27 European countries have announced their presence at this march - including from Ireland.

A number of issues are driving farmers to protest, Copa Cogeca highlighted.

These include "unacceptable" post-2027 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) proposals that "lack commonality and adequate funding" and the need for simplification, better regulations and legal certainty.

Trade policy being pursued by the EU "at the clear disadvantage" of the European agricultural sector is also a key issue for farmers.

The day of action comes ahead of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's planned trip to Brazil later this week.

The protest also coincides with a meeting of EU heads of state and governments in the European Council.

'Smoke and mirrors'

Copa Cogeca said the purpose of the protest is to "denounce the EU's growing 'smoke and mirrors' approach to agriculture".

"Since 2024, farmers have consistently warned the EU about CAP and budget reforms, excessive regulation that restricts agricultural initiative, and the drive to conclude unacceptable trade deals such as with Mercosur.

"Now, at the end of 2025, expectations remain unmet. The commission's determination to push ahead regardless would be a historic mistake for the European project, its farmers and consumers alike."

Irish farmers to protest

Irish farmers will be among those present on Thursday, with the journey to Brussels already underway.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman with his 11-year-old son Tom departed on a tractor from the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin this morning (Monday, December 15).

IFA president Francie Gorman with his son Tom pictured before departing on a tractor from the Irish Farm Centre. Source: Finbarr O'Rourk

They are stopping off at a number of points to meet farmers along the route from the Irish Farm Centre to Rosslare, where they will catch a ferry to Dunkirk in France.

Gorman is expected to arrive in Dunkirk on Tuesday night and will travel from there to Brussels on Wednesday to join up with the thousands of farmers from across Europe for the major demonstration.

Farmers from the French farm organisation FNSEA will meet the IFA president in Dunkirk.

Considered a heavyweight in terms of EU member states, France has declared in the past 24 hours that the proposed trade deal with Mercosur countries in South America "is not acceptable as it stands" and is seeking a delay of a vote on the deal.