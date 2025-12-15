Kerry Dairy Ireland announces two appointments to board

Kerry Dairy Ireland has announced the appointment of Roisín Hennerty and Patrick Mulvihill as independent non-executive directors to the board of the company, effective today (December 15).

A statement from Kerry Dairy Ireland said: “Their appointments strengthen the board’s independent oversight and reflect the company’s commitment to robust governance and long-term strategic leadership”.

Roisín Hennerty

According to the statement, Roisín Hennerty is a C-Suite executive with 30 years’ international experience in the global food industry.

She spent much of her career with Ornua, based in North America.

Most recently, as part of Ornua’s executive team, she led the consumer foods division and is known for driving the global expansion of the Kerrygold brand.

Roisín has governance and sustainability experience, including non-executive director roles with ifac and Animal Health Ireland.

She is a graduate of University College Dublin and Kellogg Business School.

Patrick Mulvihill

According to the statement, Patrick Mulvihill is an experienced non-executive director and former global financial services executive with more than 35 years’ international experience across banking, asset management, and risk governance.

He held senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs in London and New York, including global head of operations, and later served on the board of Bank of Ireland Group, chairing the audit committee.

He has held multiple non-executive director positions.

Patrick is a graduate of University College Cork, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and an Institute of Banking certified bank director.

Kerry Dairy Ireland

Commenting on the appointments, James Tangney, Kerry Dairy Ireland chair said: “We are delighted to welcome Roisín and Patrick to the board of Kerry Dairy Ireland.

“Their extensive expertise, proven leadership, and commitment to strong governance will play a valuable role in guiding the next phase of our business.

“Both bring highly complementary capabilities that will support our ambition to lead the evolution of sustainable, high-quality dairy.”