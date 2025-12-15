Carbery makes key appointment at North American division

Carbery Group has announced the appointment of Kevin Collins as CEO of Synergy North America (Carbery’s Taste Division in the US).

Collins will act as CEO designate through the end of 2025 and will officially begin the role on January 1, 2026.

A native of Cork, Kevin Collins began his career at Carbery in Ballineen in 2003 and he has held a series of senior leadership positions across the organisation globally.

The company has said that he has been instrumental in driving the strong growth of the business in North America through his recent position as vice-president of sales in the region.

He will take over from Rod Sowders, who served as CEO of Synergy Americas for over 20 years, who Carbery said has driven growth of the business, both through acquisition and organically.

Kevin Collins, CEO designate, Synergy North America by Carbery

On the appointment, CEO of Carbery Group Jason Hawkins said: “Throughout his career, Kevin has stood out as a leader, and we are delighted to appoint him as CEO of our North American business.

"Kevin embodies our ambition, values, and people-focused culture, which made him the ideal candidate.

"He brings significant experience of the market, a strong commercial record and a positive energy which will continue our growth and innovation in our North American operations.

"Having started his career with us in Ballineen, Kevin’s journey is also a great example of how we support and develop future leaders within our business.”

Kevin Collins added: “I am honoured to take on this role and build on the strong foundations established by Rod and our team over many years.

"I am passionate about the success of the business, and I look forward to leading the business in North America into its next chapter, supporting our partners and employees and delivering on our strategic priorities in the region."

Carbery

Carbery has a strong presence in the US through Synergy Flavours. The North America HQ in Wauconda is a major innovation, manufacturing and commercial hub for the company's flavour and ingredients offerings.

Carbery currently employs more than 420 people across four sites in North America, with manufacturing hubs in Wauconda and Chicago, Illinois, and Hamilton, Ohio.

Operations in the region are focused on flavour creation, manufacturing, and innovation for the food, beverage, and nutrition industries.