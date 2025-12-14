Kerry woodland project seeks landowners and farmers

Nature restoration charity, Hometree, has launched a native woodland project on the Iveragh Peninsula, Co. Kerry and wants to work directly with landowners and farmers.

Participating farmers will receive financial support for their involvement, providing a vital new income stream while strengthening the ecological value of the land.

The Iveragh Woodlands European Innovation Partnership (EIP) is a new project designed to restore native woodlands, protect biodiversity, and support the long-term viability of upland farming communities on the Iveragh Peninsula, Co. Kerry and beyond.

Co-funded by the EU and the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, as part of the EIP initiative, the project will focus on lands within the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks Special Area of Conservation (SAC), the Caragh River catchment SAC, and a 5km buffer surrounding these areas (excluding Killarney National Park).

The initiative proposes a new model for upland woodland restoration, working directly with landowners and farmers to integrate nature recovery alongside existing agricultural systems.

The Iveragh Woodlands EIP aims to restore up to 300ha of land through a combination of restoration of old-growth woodland remnants, natural regeneration of native tree species, and planting of locally provenance native saplings where required.

Restoring native woodlands

Hometree works to establish and conserve permanent native woodland in Ireland, encouraging land regeneration and biodiversity through afforestation, restoration and education

Describing the charity’s work, its co-founder Matt Smith said: ‘‘Hundreds of the trees we planted in the beginning are now over 3m tall.

“I’ve seen birds flying through them and balanced on their branches, other animals eating and finding shelter and building homes beneath them - and this is just in the first few years.

“We look forward to witnessing the journey from saplings into adolescence.

“At Hometree, we know that we might not see many (if any) reach maturity, but it was a blast planting them and it's been such a pleasure to work beside so many passionate people in a simple task of planting trees.”

Farmers and landowners can find out more about the Iveragh Woodlands project on the Hometree website.