Status Orange rain warning now issued by Met Éireann

A Status Orange warning for rain has been issued by Met Éireann, and will be in effect for most of tomorrow (Sunday, October 14).

The Status Orange warning will be in place for counties Cork and Kerry, with significant rainfall accumulations, especially on high ground, expected.

Expected impacts of the rain include significant river and surface water flooding; hazardous travelling conditions; and poor visibility.

The warning will be in effect from 3:00a.m tomorrow morning to 6:00p.m tomorrow evening.

Status Yellow warnings

Elsewhere, a Status Yellow rain warning will come into effect at 6:00p.m today (Saturday, December 13) and remain until 12:00am on Monday (December 15) - i.e. midnight between Sunday and Monday.

This warning has been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Limerick, and all of Connacht.

Met Éireann said there will be spells of heavy rain, with flood risk increased due to high river levels and saturated ground.

Likely impacts include river and surface water flooding; difficult travelling conditions; and poor visibility.

Another Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for counties Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, which will be in place for all of tomorrow (commencing at midnight tonight) and until 3:00a.m on Monday.

Again, flood risk will be increased due to high river levels and saturated ground, and likely impacts include river and surface flooding; difficult travelling conditions; and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow rain warning for all counties in Northern Ireland.

This warning is in place for all of Sunday, remaining until 6:00a.m on Monday.

Periods of heavy rain during this time may lead to travel disruption and some flooding.

Weather

In general, today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest gradually spreading eastwards today, turning heavier in the west and southwest later this evening.

It will be windy in the west and northwest, with strong and gusty southerly winds and gales near the coast, with winds increasing moderate to fresh this afternoon elsewhere. Afternoon highest temperatures will be 7° to 11°.