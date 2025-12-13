Christmas convoy of joy on a roll across Kerry and Limerick

The seasonal spectacle that is Estuary Rollers' Christmas charity vehicle run will be on a roll tomorrow afternoon (Sunday, December 14), leaving from Listowel Mart, Co. Kerry, at 4:00p.m.

Laura Scanlan of the tractor run organising committee said: "The run brings joy and fun to everyone who witnesses the wonderful colour and fantastic goodwill that this spirited event means to so many people in north Kerry and west Limerick.

"We started in 2019 with 82 tractors and have run every year since except 2020 due to Covid. Last year we had 229 tractors.

"We all have a big interest in farming and we saw it done in Carrick-on-Suir and said we would give it a go," she said.

Laura noted that while they are a small committee, they have worked hard since September getting ready for the run.

"It's fantastic to see local charities benefiting from this Christmas spectacle. Last year we raised an astonishing €21,100," Laura said.

"Since our first run back in 2019, more and more people are getting into the spirit of it and decorating their vehicles more. People spend days getting ready."

"We have had slurry tanks, balers, a low loader with a digger, loading shovel, and combine harvester along with every model of tractors.

"It's a great community event and lifts the spirits of many people in the north Kerry and west Limerick area," Laura said.

There are prizes for various categories, including: best dressed tractor; best dressed truck; best dressed vintage; best dressed vehicle, and best dressed overall.

Charities

This year, the committee at Estuary Rollers selected Abbeyfeale District Search and Rescue, St Gabriel's Foundation, Limerick, and Nano Nagle School, Listowel as their chosen charities.

"Estuary Rollers is proud to present this great Christmas spectacle," Laura said.

"All vehicles are welcome. We have no doubt that this will add to the event."

The parade of vehicles, illuminated with Christmas lights and decked with tinsel, will travel through towns of west Limerick and north Kerry.

This year the route has changed slightly and will go through the towns of Listowel, Duagh, Abbeyfeale, Athea and Moyvane.

From there the entourage will head for the village of Tarbert and then onwards to the village of Glin.

The bedecked tractors and trucks will then move to the Knockdown Arms where the event will conclude.

Committee members.

"In 2024, we had an astonishing 229 vehicles in the event and they all took part in what was a memorable occasion," Laura said.

"Over the past four years, we have raised over €70,000 for local charities."

There will be a registration fee for every vehicle of €25.00.

D&N Catering will be at the mart and every participating driver will receive a voucher for food to get them off to a good start on their charity journey.

A new local business, The Mall Mug, will also be in the mart serving freshly brewed coffee and treats.

"The entire run will be led by none other than Santa himself. Santa's sleigh is presently having repairs done at a workshop in a secret hideaway."

"Leading the Estuary Rollers around north Kerry and west Limerick is an honourable task for Santa and his sleigh," Laura noted.