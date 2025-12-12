Lack of DAERA information on bluetongue leaving farmers 'in limbo' - MP

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) agriculture spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP, urged the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to provide better support to the herd and flock owners affected by the two bluetongue control zones in Co. Down.

Following a visit to the 39th Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Winter Fair near Lisburn, the Upper Bann MP said: “Farmers are frustrated, and I don’t blame them.

"They have found themselves in an unpredictable situation through no fault of their own.

“I’ve been inundated with reports that the restrictions are putting farms under unbearable financial pressure, with many also disappointed at the lack of transparency and information coming from DAERA.

“Farmers deserve more than email and a text message, especially when their livelihoods are at risk."

Lockhart called on DAERA to provide more support to the farming community.

“At times like this, Minister [Andrew] Muir’s department should be stepping up, providing farmers with support, advice and regular updates," she said.

“Farmers feel anxious, isolated and left in limbo, as DAERA has given no clear guidance or timeframe on the likely duration of the bluetongue ‘lockdown’.”

Export markets

This week saw the re-opening of British export markets for Northern Ireland cattle and sheep.

The MP said: “Unfortunately, this means nothing to those living within the two 20km control zone areas.

“They are now allowed to move animals on to their property, but the only option for moving livestock off-farm is direct to slaughter – both movements require an approved licence.

“In many cases, fat lambs and dropped calves are ready for market, but can’t be sold, and there are additional costs for feed and bedding, which is putting farmers under severe financial pressure.

“Meanwhile, across the country, livestock prices have dropped and milk prices are falling significantly.”

Impacted herds

Lockhart noted that there are a large number of pedigree dairy herds impacted by the bluetongue restrictions.

“The majority of these herds sell surplus fresh calved heifers and cows, but not being able to trade is leaving them severely out of pocket.

“With milk prices tumbling, dairy cow sales can help bolster cash flow.”

According to the DUP spokesperson, mitigation measures are "crucial".

"Everything in the department’s ‘tool box’, including increased and efficient testing, and additional surveillance, must be implemented to ensure the regulations can be relaxed as soon as possible," she said.

RUAS

Meanwhile, the MP congratulated the RUAS on another successful event.

Lockhart said: “Traditionally, the one-day show is an annual pre-Christmas celebration, and a welcome day out for those involved in the province’s dairy industry.

“However, there was disappointment that this year’s multi-breed cattle classes were cancelled in the wake of the bluetongue incursion in Co. Down.

“Farmers are recognised for their resilience, but there is no doubt they are preparing for a challenging number of months as we enter a new year."