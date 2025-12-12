Calls for fairness in UK dairy sector are 'falling on deaf ears' - FFA

Farmers For Action (FFA) has claimed that the recent appeals for UK dairy processors to uphold new fair dealing rules are once again "falling on deaf ears".

The NI farming organisation outlined that the dairy sector in England is now facing its real first test of the new dairy contract regulations, which is part of the Fair Dealing Obligations (Milk) Regulations (FDOM) 2024.

These regulations are aimed at making milk purchase contracts agreed in the dairy industry fairer and clearer, with an adjudicator overseeing compliance.

However, FFA has raised concerns over how these contract regulations are being enforced, warning that the regulations could favour processors over the farmers.

Farm Welfare Bill

FFA argues that successive UK governments have consistently prioritised the interests of large corporate food retailers, wholesalers, and processors.

FFA stated that due to there being only "slightest chance of fair play being delivered on farm gate price", the Northern Ireland Groups, which is a coalition of three farmer organisations, began developing the Northern Ireland Farm Welfare Bill in 2013.

The bill was completed in 2020 and has since undergone scrutiny at Stormont.

However, FFA claims progress has stalled due to "corporate food industry influence on NI’s two largest parties".

FFA stated that despite the Bill being reviewed by the Assembly's Agriculture Committee and all questions regarding the bill being answered, there has been "no forward movement," adding that there was "more incentive to look after the corporate food industry than to have farmers properly paid for their produce".

NFU

FFA is now urging the National Farmers' Union (NFU) to back the proposal and press for the Farm Welfare Bill to be advanced at Westminster as the UK-wide legislation.

According to the FFA, the bill would guarantee farmers a minimum return based on the "true cost of production inflation-linked plus a margin for their produce across all sectors."

FFA said such a system would restore balance to the supply chain, and secure "self sufficiency and therefore food security."