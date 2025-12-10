UFU and NFU write to milk processors about 'responsible behaviour'

Following a meeting of the four UK farming unions, a joint open letter has been written to milk processors urging responsible behaviour during what is expected to be a particularly testing period for the dairy sector.

In the letter, the chairs of each of the unions' dairy boards highlighted the need for transparency and good communication between farmers and processors during these challenging times.

Milk buyers have been reminded of the importance of complying with the fair dealing legislation and maintaining open channels of communication and transparency with their suppliers.

The farming unions also encouraged dairy farmers to engage proactively with their milk buyers, ensuring that the milk produced meets market needs.

NFU Cymru Dairy Board chair Jonathan Wilkinson said: “With many dairy farmers facing a difficult winter, it is of the upmost importance that the dairy supply chain functions in a fair and transparent way.

"That’s why we were pleased to host an important discussion in Wales to ensure the collective concerns of our members from across the UK are represented.”

NFU Dairy Board chair Paul Tompkins added: “This is the first real test of the new contract regulations; the first time the sector has had an adjudicator overseeing compliance with the regulations.

"Farmers are also now empowered to request an explanation for how their milk price is calculated to ensure that any changes are in accordance with their contract.

"It is essential we see dairy farmers engaging with their buyers and the new regulations during this challenging period.”

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Dairy chair Cyril Orr said: “As dairy farmers, we are entering a challenging period marked by significant market uncertainty and pressure on farm gate prices.

"It is more vital than ever that farmers can place trust in their processors.

"We need to see greater openness, transparency and genuine collaboration within milk pools. This is essential to ensure a sustainable future for dairy farmers.”

NFU Scotland Milk Committee chair Bruce Mackie added: “For the vast majority of Scottish dairy farmers, milk prices are now tumbling at an alarming rate while production costs rise.

"The industry faces a very difficult few months ahead and it is imperative that there is transparency, fair play and communication between milk buyers and individual suppliers to help ensure both parties have the necessary resilience to survive this downturn.”