Minister outlines €1.63bn plan for agriculture up to 2030

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, has launched his department’s National Development Sectoral Plan 2026-2030.

The plan sets out the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's new five-year capital allocation, with an allocation of €1.63 billion of public funding.

This represents an increase of €160 million over the current five-year period.

Minister Heydon said: “The NDP will support economic, social and environmental development in our rural and coastal communities, while also strengthening competitiveness, through research and innovation.”

Investment priorities for agriculture and fisheries

Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS):

Minister Heydon said: “TAMS plays a vital role providing funding for on-farm investment to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding to support sustainability, safety and efficiency.

"Supporting investment on-farm is one of my key priorities over the lifetime of this government.

"This investment supports competitiveness on Irish farms, enhances the resilience of infrastructure, supports generational renewal, and supports improved nutrient management which is a critical component in improving water quality.”

Forestry:

According to the minister, in addition to its economic, social, and recreational role, Ireland’s forests play an essential role in climate action, through carbon sequestration in forests and the provision of renewable fuels and raw materials.

Additional funds will be allocated to the Forestry Windblow Reconstitution Scheme which relates to damage caused by Storms Darragh and Éowyn which extends to 25,750ha of forestry, of which 11,600ha are in private ownership.

Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture, Michael Healy-Rae said: “These additional funds will support my department in addressing forestry windblow damage due to Storms Darragh and Éowyn.

“The current Forestry Programme is due to expire on 31 December 2027, and work will commence in early 2026 on the next Forestry Programme.

"Allocations for Foresty for 2028 onwards will be based on the new Forestry Programme.”

Fishery harbour centres and seafood development:

There is also an allocation under the DAFM NDP directed towards the fisheries sector.

These additional funds will prioritise the further development of Howth and Ros an Mhíl harbours.

Funding will also be provided for the two veterinary colleges, Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and South East Technological University (SETU).

Minister Heydon added: “I will be working closely with the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless to progress this over the lifetime of this plan.

"Both colleges will be taking on 40 students each in September next year.

"The island of Ireland needs a strong pipeline of veterinary graduates to safeguard animal health and welfare.”

Funding will also be provided for the Irish Equine Centre and the department’s regional laboratories with work to begin in 2027.