Status Yellow wind warning issued by Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning.

The warning is in place for counties Galway, Mayo and Kerry.

There will be strong and gusty southerly winds mainly affecting coastal parts.

Met Éireann said that potential impacts include: debris and loose objects displaced; some fallen trees and branches; and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning will be in effect from midnight until 7:00a.m on Thursday (December 11).

Storm Bram

This warning comes after Storm Bram hit the country this week.

ESB Networks has been working to restore electricity supply to thousands of customers who have been impacted by Storm Bram.

Weather conditions associated with Met Éireann's Status Orange and Yellow warnings led to outages as the storm caused substantial damage to the electricity network.

As of 8:00p.m on Tuesday night, there were approximately 25,000 homes, farms and businesses without power, predominantly in counties Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Laois, Kilkenny, Offaly and Tipperary.

ESB Networks crews and partner contractors had been deployed throughout the day to assess the damage, make the network safe and restore electricity supply in challenging conditions.

"We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank impacted customers for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power," ESB Networks said.

Agricultural events were also cancelled as a result of the storm, such as an information event that was meant to take place on breeding Wagyu beef.