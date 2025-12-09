Wagyu breeding event this evening postponed due to weather

An information event that was meant to take place this evening on breeding Wagyu beef has been postponed due to Storm Bram.

The second of two information events was scheduled to take place at Cork International Hotel, and was set to begin at 8:00p.m this evening.

However, the organisers have said that the event is now postponed, and that they will try to set a new date in January.

The purpose of the events was to inform farmers about breeding Wagyu beef, and the potential benefits it has.

The first of the meetings took place last Wednesday (December 3) at the Woodlands Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick.

The events are organised in a collaboration between meat processor Kepak, Munster Bovine and MSD Animal Health.

Kepak is the processing partner for Warrendale Wagyu Ireland, which works with dairy farmers to produce Wagyu cattle for beef production. The Wagyu breed originates in Japan.

In a post on social media, Munster Bovine confirmed: "[Tuesday's] breeding information evening has been postponed due to weather warnings.

"Stay safe everyone. We will be in touch after Christmas with a new date in January," the social media post added.

Weather warnings

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for the whole country.

The national forecaster said Storm Bram will bring very strong to gale force southerly winds with severe gusts.

The Status Orange wind warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford came into effect at 7:17a.m today and will remain in place until 4:00p.m.

The Status Orange wind warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath and Connacht is valid from 11:00 this morning until 7:00p.m.

The wind warning will be in place from 2:00p.m until 9:00p.m in Co. Donegal today also.

According to Met Éireann, possible impacts of the storm include:

Flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tide;

Wave overtopping;

Difficult travel conditions;

Debris, loose objects displaced;

Outdoor events impacted;

Power outages.