ESB Networks Winter Safety Series 2025: 10 tips for safer farming

In this instalment, we look at general safety on the farm in the presence of electricity.

Since it was first established in 1927, ESB Networks has grown from “strength to strength”, according to the company.

ESB Networks believes that “electricity is a social good that should be accessible and affordable for all” and that “acting with integrity and transparency, protecting the ecosystem around us and creating an inclusive and flexible culture that protects and empowers people” is important.

To keep you safe as we get through winter, ESB Networks has put together 10 tips for safer farming in the presence of electricity:

Understand that electricity lines are always live, and that electricity always seeks the shortest, easiest path to the ground – including through people. Always assume all electricity wires are live;

Identify all overhead electricity lines prior to beginning work using tools or heavy machinery. This includes ladders, trimmers, strimmers, and saws, as well as spray booms, cranes, tipper lorries, grain augers, or other farm machinery;

Always check if there are buried cables and services before digging. Email [email protected] or call 1800 372 757 to get maps of ESB network cables;

When traversing fields, plan your route to maintain a safe distance from overhead lines, stay wires and electricity poles. Where possible, work parallel to lines rather than crossing under them. Electricity can 'arc' or jump gaps, meaning you do not need to make contact with the line to be at risk;

Remember, liquid and electricity are a dangerous combination. Exercise extreme caution when using power washing or irrigation equipment, or spreading slurry near overhead lines;

Call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999 if your tractor, machinery or any other attachment comes in contact with an overhead line, remain in the cab until the electricity has been shut off by an ESB Networks technician. A wrong move could result in serious injury or death. Warn others to keep their distance. If you must exit the cab, jump clear of the tractor and land with both feet, taking care to avoid touching the ground with your hands. Then, take short steps until you are safely 10m away;

Avoid storing silage or other materials near power lines. This increases the chance that a loader may come in contact with the power lines;

Always use a registered electrician for all repairs or new installations, including electric fences and stand-by generators. Such generators require a proper changeover switch at the main distribution board and should never be plugged into an electrical socket;

Never touch fallen wires, or handle livestock that may be in contact with electricity wires. Notify ESB Networks of any fallen lines immediately;

In an emergency, call ESB Networks’ 24/7 service on 1800 372 999 with the GPS coordinates or the Eircode for your location.

If you have any concerns, please phone ESB Networks immediately.

In an emergency situation, the speed of your phone call could make all the difference.

Save this number in your mobile phone today: 1800 372 999.

ESB Networks Farm Safety Booklet now available

At ESB Networks, safety is at the heart of everything we do and we are proud to launch the updated Farm Safety Booklet.

Designed to help farmers, contractors, and rural workers stay safe around electricity, whether you're planning construction, cutting timber, or simply moving machinery around the farm - this booklet is your go-to resource for staying safe.

