Met Éireann now issues Status Orange wind warning for 26 counties

Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, December 9) issued a Status Orange wind warning for all 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland.
The national forecaster said Storm Bram will bring very strong to gale force southerly winds with severe gusts.
The Status Orange wind warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford came into effect at 7:17a.m today and will remain in place until 4:00p.m.
The Status Orange wind warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath and Connacht is valid from 11:00 this morning until 7:00p.m.
The wind warning will be in place from 2:00p.m until 9:00p.m in Co. Donegal, today also.
According to Met Éireann possible impacts of the storm include:
Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has called on road users to exercise caution while using the roads today (Tuesday, December 9) in light of several weather warnings associated with Storm Bram.
The storm is set to bring strong to gale force winds, with the strongest winds along coastal areas today.
Road users in area affected by the Status Orange warnings are asked to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.
Where people have to use the roads, the RSA has stressed the following advice:
The RSA has also provided advice to other road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooter users and motorcyclists.