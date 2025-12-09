Met Éireann now issues Status Orange wind warning for 26 counties

Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, December 9) issued a Status Orange wind warning for all 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland.

The national forecaster said Storm Bram will bring very strong to gale force southerly winds with severe gusts.

The Status Orange wind warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford came into effect at 7:17a.m today and will remain in place until 4:00p.m.

The Status Orange wind warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath and Connacht is valid from 11:00 this morning until 7:00p.m.

The wind warning will be in place from 2:00p.m until 9:00p.m in Co. Donegal, today also.

According to Met Éireann possible impacts of the storm include:

Flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tide;

Wave overtopping;

Difficult travel conditions;

Debris, loose objects displaced;

Outdoor events impacted;

Power outages.

Weather

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has called on road users to exercise caution while using the roads today (Tuesday, December 9) in light of several weather warnings associated with Storm Bram.

The storm is set to bring strong to gale force winds, with the strongest winds along coastal areas today.

Road users in area affected by the Status Orange warnings are asked to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Where people have to use the roads, the RSA has stressed the following advice:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater breaking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions; this is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility; hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route; do not attempt to drive through it, as flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think and the verge may have subsided; there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

The RSA has also provided advice to other road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooter users and motorcyclists.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths;

Cyclists should ensure that they and their bikes are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back); and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Cyclists should also consider wearing high-visibility material;

Take extra car when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.