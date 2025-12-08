Status Orange wind warnings issued for 11 counties

Met Éireann has issued two separate Status Orange warnings for wind as Storm Bram approaches Ireland.

A Status Orange wind warning for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford will come into effect from 7:00a.m tomorrow morning (Tuesday, December 9).

The warning will remain in effect until 3:00p.m tomorrow afternoon.

Very strong to gale force southerly winds are expected in these areas, with the strongest winds along the coast.

People living or travelling in these counties should expect: flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high-tide; wave overtopping; difficult travelling conditions; debris and loose objects displaced; and impacts to outdoor events.

Separately, a second Status Orange warning for wind has been issued for counties Clare, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

This warning will come into effect at 10:00a.m tomorrow morning, and will remain in effect until 6:00p.m tomorrow evening.

Again, Storm Bram is expected to bring very strong to gale force southerly winds, with the strongest winds along the coast.

As with the earlier warning, people should expect flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high-tide; wave overtopping; difficult travelling conditions; debris and loose objects displaced; and impacts to outdoor events.

Other warnings

The remainder of the country will also be impacted by weather warnings tomorrow.

A Status Yellow warning for rain has been issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, and Waterford.

This warning will come into effect at 9:00p.m tonight (Monday, December 8) and will remain in place for 12 hours until 9:00a.m tomorrow morning.

Heavy rain will fall on already saturated ground in these areas, leading to possible river flooding, surface water, difficult travel conditions, and outdoor events impacted.

A Status Yellow warning for wind has also been issued for the whole country.

This warning will come into effect at 3:00a.m tomorrow morning, and will remain in effect until 9:00p.m tomorrow night.

Storm Bram is set to bring very strong to gale force winds to all areas of the country, leading to possible flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tide; wave overtopping; difficult travel conditions; debris with loose objects displaced; and outdoor events being impacted.

Finally, the UK Met Office has issues a Yellow warning for wind for all six counties of Northern Ireland.

That warning will come into effect at 9:00a.m tomorrow morning, and will remain in effect until 9:00p.m tomorrow night.

The Met Office said that Storm Bram may cause some disruption during Tuesday, particularly across western areas of Northern Ireland.