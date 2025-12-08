Unsettled weather this week with Status Yellow warnings in the pipeline - Met Éireann

There will be very wet and windy weather for many counties this week but also some "drier and brighter spells" Met Éireann said today (Monday, December 8).

A Status Yellow rain warning will come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from 9:00p.m tonight until Tuesday morning at 9:00a.m.

Meanwhile the national meteorological service has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country tomorrow.

This will come into effect at 3:00a.m early Tuesday morning and provisionally remain in place until 9:00p.m that night.

Met Eireann

According to Met Éireann "there is uncertainty in the forecast detail for this week" but overall temperatures will be average or above for the time of year.

Mean air temperatures last week were close to or slightly above normal, generally between about 5.5° and 8.5°.

However it has warned farmers that soils are "saturated nationwide, and poorly drained areas are waterlogged".

Met Éireann advised that "field workability is very poor, with access restricted on many grassland and arable fields".

"With further above-average rainfall expected in many western and southern areas, and continued unsettled conditions elsewhere, no meaningful improvement in field conditions is anticipated in the short term," it added.

Weather forecast

It will be breezy today with a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells.

But "more persistent cloud" will develope from the south and southwest in the afternoon, with outbreaks of rain following into the south in the evening.

However tonight will be very wet and become very windy.

Met Éireann added: "Persistent rain will be heavy at times, especially over the south of the country.

"Southeasterly winds will gradually veer southerly, becoming very strong and gusty, especially over the southern half of the country, and with gales possible on southern and eastern coasts".

It will remain mild with lowest temperatures of between 7° to 11°.

Tuesday

The national meteorological service has forecast a "very windy day" with very strong winds moving southwesterly, and with gales possible in coastal areas.

"Rain will be widespread at first, but become patchier as it clears northwards through the day with a clearance to scattered showers following from the south later in the afternoon" it outlined.

Temperatures during the day will be in the region of 13° to 15° but could fall to 9° by nightfall.

Tuesday night will be dry and clear for many parts of the country.

Wednesday

There is "uncertainty" in the forecast for Wednesday according to Met Éireann.

But "current indications are that it will be a breezy day with a mix of showers and sunny spells".

However showers, which could be heavy and with a chance of hail, will mainly be in the west and north, while the best of any dry and clear weather will be in the south and east.

Temperatures during the day are likely to be around 9° to 12° and remain in this region during the night.

But it is likely to become very windy by nightfall with less rain than earlier in the week.

Thursday

By the later part of the week on Thursday there is still likely to be some rain in the mix for many counties but there is also the possibility of drier conditions.

It could however also be windy for many counties but temperatures will remain in the region of 9° to 12°.

Friday

According to Met Éireann it is currently looking like a "breezy, bright and dry day for many" on Friday but there will also be the potential for scattered showers in Atlantic counties.

"The showers will be heavy at times and with a chance of hail.

"Highest temperatures of 7° to 11° with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds," it added.