Are dry-off antibiotics still worth it?

Farmers across the country will be busy drying off cows over the coming month, but the question must be asked, what what is the best procedure to take?

In 2022, new regulations came in to prevent farmers from using antibiotics in a blanket dry-off fashion, in an aim to reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Since then farmers have become far more in tune with somatic cell count (SCC) to be successful with selective dry cow therapy.

However, many farmers are still cagey, using only dry cow tubes on a very select few, if any at all.

But are antibiotics really just masking poor drying-off techniques on the farm for those who are overly reliant?

Study

Studies from Teagasc have previously looked into the different procedures around dry-off and the impact they have on SCC in the following lactation.

The cows used for the research each had an SCC of less than 100,000 cells/ml before dry-off.

They were then split into different groups and dried off using different procedures.

The results were as follows:

Standard procedure using antibiotic and teat sealer left cows at 55,000 cells/ml;

Standard procedure using just teat sealer left cows at 115,000 cells/ml;

Proper care and hygiene alongside antibiotic and teat sealer left cows at 50,000 cells/ml;

Proper care and hygiene alongside teat sealer only left cows at 35,000 cells/ml.

Looking at these results, using teat sealer only can have significantly better SCC results if the proper care and hygiene is used at dry-off.

The study also showed that antibiotics realistically are masking poor drying-off techniques on the farm.

In reality, antibiotics will always be needed for cows with an SCC above 100,000 cells/ml.

Farmers are working towards culling those cows from the herd, but it is a long process, especially if the cow is sitting at 120,000 cells/ml but is one of the best solid producing cows in the herd.

Selective dry cow therapy

If you have not yet bit the bullet with selective dry cow therapy, the best place to start is with gathering data through milk recording.

Ideally, you should have at least six milk recordings in the year to have a successful dry period, drying off cows who have had issues with mastitis early so their udder tissue can heal.

Begin with cows who have never had clinical mastitis and have consistent recording in or around 50,000 cells/ml. After a while, you can move that criteria out to 100,000 cells/ml.

From then, farmers need to follow the utmost hygiene - use Animal Health Ireland's top 10 tips as a reminder for what you should be doing on the day.

Aim to dry cows off once their production level reaches 9L per cow/day, take action with cows who are still producing more than by ceasing concentration feed and moving to once-a-day milking.

Before bringing cows in for drying-off, you need to ensure hygiene is at a top standard by thoroughly cleaning housing, holding yards, milking parlour, and even the cows themselves.

The paddle performing the California milk test

Milk the cows as usual in the morning and carry out Californian milk testing (CMT), then draft them out in small batches afterwards to be dried off, ensuring you have enough help for the task.

Use a pair of white gloves to show up any dirt, thoroughly wash all teats, and sterilise with a cotton ball and surgical spirits.

The front two teats (furthest away) should be sterilised first to avoid any contamination, followed by the back two, then the tubes should be administered starting with the back two and working to a front two in a routine pattern.

Do not touch the nozzle of the tubes when opening them; once opened, insert into the teat canal.

Remember antibiotics should be massaged into the quarter but teat sealant should not.

Dip all teats after sealing, then leave cows in a clean dry yard for at least 30 minutes while the teats seal, before heading to clean housing.

Remember, hygiene and patience are the most important factors to maintain during drying-off.